Big Lakes County declares State of Local Emergency

Big Lakes County has declared a State of Local Emergency for those areas along the West Prairie River, South Heart River, and the East Prairie River.

Heavy spring runoff has caused these low lying areas to experience overland flooding.

County resources are monitoring water levels and roads for washouts, and Big Lakes County Fire Services with the assistance of the High Prairie Fire Department, are placing protective dam barriers around homes.

Affected residents have been alerted and are advised to continue preparations to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

Further information will be issued on the Big Lakes County website at www.biglakescounty.ca, the Big Lakes County Facebook Page, and the Alberta Emergency Alert website at www.emergencyalert.alberta.ca

Editor’s note: South Peace News will endeavour to include updates sent by BLC as soon as possible on this website.