Big Lakes County announces road closures [Update April 22]

The following update was issued by Big Lakes County April 22. This replaces the previous information sent:

Excessive spring runoff is causing several rivers, streams, and creeks within Big Lakes County to overflow their banks. This has led to flooding in many low-lying areas and has affected several County roads.

As of April 22, 2020, the following roads are closed:

* RGE RD 185 south from TWP RD 742 to TWP RD 740 due to a washed out culvert.

* RGE RD 180 at HWY 2 to south, washed out culvert due to excessive water over the road.

* TWP RD 742 east from RGE RD 160 to RGE RD 154 due to a washed out culvert.

* TWP RD 742 west from RGE RD 160 to RGE RD 161 due to a washed out culvert.

* TWP RD 724 east (of Hwy 749) at RGE RD 164 due to a washed out culvert.

* RGE RD 93 north of HWY 2 due to a washed out culvert.

* RGE RD 112 House Mountain Rd, at km 23 due to a washed out culvert.

* TWP RD 742 west of RGE RD 185 due to a washed out culvert.

* TWP RD 714 east of RGE RD 163 due to a washed out culvert.

* TWP RD 750 east of HWY 750 to RR 152 due to a washed out culvert.

* TWP RD 755A, overland flooding.

Big Lakes County Public Works Department is currently inspecting all road infrastructure. Should residents feel that their homes are at risk due to rising water, they are advised to contact Big Lakes County at [780] 523-5955, and crews will be dispatched to investigate the situation.

Sandbags are also available at the Big Lakes County administration office at 5305-56 Street in High Prairie.

Residents are also advised to slow down and drive with caution. Avoid rivers, valleys, and low-lying areas. Avoid travel through barricaded roads. Do not travel through flooded roads and avoid flooded areas.

As conditions change, we recommend that residents watch the Big Lakes County website (www.biglakescounty.ca) and Facebook page for updates. If you see water running over the road, please report it immediately.

Editor’s note: South Peace News will endeavour to include updates sent by BLC as soon as possible on this website.