Big Lakes County announces changes to road closures

The following update was issued by Big Lakes County April 23.

Big Lakes County is continuing to experience heavy spring runoff conditions. This is causing overland flooding of low lying areas from various rivers, streams, and creeks within the county. Public Works crews are currently working throughout the county repairing washouts.

The following roads within Big Lakes County have been closed due to overland flooding and/or culvert washouts:

* RGE RD 185 south from TWP RD 742 to TWP RD 740

* RGE RD 180 at Hwy 2 south

* TWP RD 742 east from RGE RD 160 to RGE RD 154

* TWP RD 742 west from RGE RD 160 to Range Road 161

* TWP RD 724 east (of Hwy 749) at RGE RD 164

* RGE RD 112 House Mountain Rd at km 23

* TWP RD 742 west of RGE RD 185

* TWP RD 714 east of RGE RD 163

* TWP RD 750 east of Hwy 750 to RGE RD 152

* TWP RD 755A

We will continue to add to this list of road closures as we become aware of flooded conditions.

Residents are advised to avoid flooded areas. Respect the barricades and signage. Do not move/remove or drive around barricades.

If you encounter a flooded road that has not yet been marked or barricaded contact the County Office at [780] 523-5955. Should residents feel that their homes are at risk due to rising water, they are advised to contact Big Lakes County at [780] 523-5955, and crews will be dispatched to investigate the situation. Sandbags are also available at the Big Lakes County administration office at 5305-56 Street in High Prairie.

As conditions change, we recommend that residents watch the Big Lakes County website (www.biglakescounty.ca) and Facebook page for updates. If you see water running over the road, please report it immediately.

Editor’s note: South Peace News will endeavour to include updates sent by BLC as soon as possible on this website.