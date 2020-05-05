Big Lakes County Announces Changes to Road Closures [May 4, 2020]

May 4, 2020: Big Lakes County continues to repair roads and culverts that were washed out or damaged from the overland flooding in April.

The following roads within Big Lakes County are now open:

* RGE RD 180 at Hwy 2 to south

* TWP RD 742 east from RGE RD 160 to RGE RD 154

* TWP RD 742 west from RGE RD 160 to RGE RD 161

* TWP RD 724 east [of Hwy 749] at RGE RD 164

* RGE RD 93 north of Hwy 2

* RGE RD 93 south of TWP RD 730

* RGE RD 185 south from TWP RD 742 to TWP RD 740

The following roads within Big Lakes County have been closed due to overland flooding and/or culvert washouts:

* TWP RD 714 east of RGE RD 163, culverts washed out

* RGE RD 171 north of TWP RD 752, culvert washed out

* RGE RD 112 House Mountain Rd, at km 23

* RGE RD 163 north of TWP RD 750, culvert washed out

* TWP RD 755 A from HWY 749 east/north to TWP RD 762

* RGR RD 192 from TWP RD 720 north to TWP RD 722

* RGE RD 154 from TWP RD 744 north to TWP RD 750

* TWP RD 750 east of Hwy 750 to RGE RD 152

* TWP RD 755B west of SH 749

We will continue to add to this list of road closures as we become aware of flooded conditions.

Residents are advised to avoid flooded areas. Respect the barricades and signage. Do not move/remove or drive around barricades.

If you encounter a flooded road that has not yet been marked or barricaded contact the County Office at [780] 523-5955.

Should residents feel that their homes are at risk due to rising water, they are advised to contact Big Lakes County and crews will be dispatched to investigate the situation. Sandbags are also available at the Big Lakes County Administration Office at 5305-56 Street in High Prairie.

As conditions change, we recommend that residents watch the Big Lakes County website [www.biglakescounty.ca] and Facebook page for updates.

If you see water running over the road, please report it immediately.

Editor’s note: South Peace News will endeavour to include updates sent by BLC as soon as possible on this website.