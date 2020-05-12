Big Lakes County Announces Changes to Road Closures – May 12, 2020

Big Lakes County continues to repair roads and culverts that were washed out or damaged from the overland flooding in April.

The following roads within Big Lakes County are now open:

* RGE RD 112 House Mountain Rd, at km 23

* RGE RD 163 north of TWP RD 750

* RGR RD 192 from TWP RD 720 north to TWP RD 722

* RGE RD 154 from TWP RD 744 north to TWP RD 750

* TWP RD 755B west of SH 749

* TWP RD 752A from TWP RD 752 to RGE RD 153

* TWP RD 752 east of SH 750

The following roads within Big Lakes County have been closed due to overland flooding and/or culvert washouts:

* TWP RD 714 east of RGE RD 163, culverts washed out

* TWP RD 750 east of Hwy 750 to RGE RD 152, culvert washed out

* TWP RD 743 from RGE RD 173 to RGE RD 174

* TWP RD 752A to RGE RD 155A

Residents are advised to avoid flooded areas. Respect the barricades and signage. Do not move/remove or drive around barricades. If you encounter a flooded road that has not yet been marked or barricaded contact the County Office at [780] 523-5955.

Should residents feel that their homes are at risk due to rising water, they are advised to contact Big Lakes County and crews will be dispatched to investigate the situation.

Sandbags are also available at the Big Lakes County Administration Office at 5305-56 Street in High Prairie.

As conditions change, we recommend that residents watch the Big Lakes County website [www.biglakescounty.ca] and Facebook page for updates. If you see water running over the road, please report it immediately.

Editor’s note: South Peace News will endeavour to include updates sent by BLC as soon as possible on this website.