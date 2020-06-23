Big Lakes considers family campground

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A request by a Faust land owner to develop a 10-unit private campground for his family on his 22.845-acre property is being considered by Big Lakes County.



At its regular meeting June 10, council directed administration to consider an alternate access after several letters of concern were presented at a public hearing that day.



Big Lakes received an application from Dwayne Gaboury to redistrict his property Pt. NW 9-73-11-W5 in Faust to communal recreation from residential to allow the campground that he wants to accommodate 10 camping units for his family, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard expressed concern about the proposal.



“It’s in a residential area, it’s not good for a campground,” he says.



“That would be another campground.”



Olansky says the county received six letters from neighbouring residents who oppose the proposal.



Many residents do not welcome a campground in a residential area on 4A Street West.



They are concerned about the noise, increased traffic, safety issues and that the development would disrupt their quality of life in the hamlet.



Several council members suggested that a different access to the campground would be better.



“I’d love to see a better access to the property,” High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois says.



“If you have better access, I believe it would alleviate some of the concerns.”



South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart supports the proposal.



“Family will go in and out anytime,” Stewart says.



“If families can’t be together, it’s pretty sad.”



Nygaard suggests the county consider access from Highway 2.



However, it is not likely, says Vic Abel, director of public works.



He says it would be “unlikely” that the province would support it.



“Alberta Transportation wants to make Highway 2 a limited-access highway,” Abel says.



The public hearing was held to present a proposed amendment to the land-use bylaw to redistrict the property.



However, after the regular agenda was completed, Olansky issued an updated recommendation.



Instead of an amending the land-use bylaw, she recommended that council direct administration to prepare a bylaw to amend the Faust area structure plan and redistrict the property to recreation seasonal from mixed use.