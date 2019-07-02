Big Lakes adopts IDP with Greenview

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An inter-municipal development plan for Big Lakes County and the M.D. of Greenview is final.



At its regular meeting June 26, county council adopted the IDP bylaw with Greenview.



“We didn’t receive any oral or written submissions,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



The plan encompasses land around Snipe Lake and 1.6 km on either side of the municipal boundaries in the area, the bylaw says.



“It is necessary to ensure that development around Snipe Lake is carried out in a sensitive way to protect the area for future generations,” the bylaw reads.



The majority of the land in the IDP area is designated agricultural.



Snipe Lake attracts anglers and tourists from far and wide.



The campground located on the north shore of the lake attracts recreational users by providing unserviced sites for summer camping.



Big Lakes and Greenview administration staff will review the plan annually.



A broader formal review should be done within 10 year from the date the IDP is adopted.



About 18 citizens attended an open house Feb. 20 at Sunset House Community Centre, Olansky says.



Some of the people own land in both municipalities, she notes.



Most people favoured the plan as presented.



The project was created under new legislation within the Municipal Government Act that requires IDPs to be developed between all neighbouring municipalities.