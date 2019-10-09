Better late than never!

Richard Froese

South Peace News

It was a long time coming but a young adult female was handed a small fine for two criminal charges laid in 2016.



The female, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was fined $100 each for two counts of failing to comply with court orders when she appeared in High Prairie youth court Sept. 30.



Court heard she failed to report to her probation officer twice, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.



The judge says the charges were laid a long time ago.



“That’s three-and-a-half years ago,” Judge D.R. Shynkar noted.



The young woman is taking steps to turn her life around, said Cheryl Kachuk, criminal court work for Native Counselling Services of Alberta.