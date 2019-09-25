Better late than never!

A table full of happy people enjoying steak and lobster at the annual Kinuso Fire Department fundraiser. Clockwise starting at left front: Dab Schafer, Wendy Giese, Richard Sikorski, Kevin Schafer, Shaun Schafer, Bonnie Sikorski, Polly Walker and Dave Walker. The Walkers were celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary.

Fire department raises over $10,000

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

The impacts of a busy fire season are still being felt!



Back in May, the Kinuso Fire Department had only four of its 17 firefighters in the area. The rest were in High Level or Wabasca fighting forest fires.



May is usually when the fire department has their annual steak and lobster dinner fundraiser. Firefighters do all of the cooking and set up, so four couldn’t run it. With this in mind, they postponed the dinner until Sept. 14.



One of the firefighters, Everette Samuelson, has lobster connections back in New Brunswick. In May, Kinuso gets fresh wild lobster that is only a few days old. In September, they had to buy farmed lobster which was a bit more expensive.



However, even with the extra expense, the fire department estimates that when they’ve paid all of the bills they will have raised between $10,000 to $12,000.



The dinner was at the Kinuso Curling Rink and 280 people attended. The event cost $60 a person. There was a dance after the meal.