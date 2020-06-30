Best assumes top job at Hillview

Rosalind Best

Hillview School in East Prairie will have a new principal when the school opens in the fall.



Northland School Division announced June 24 that Rosalind Best was appointed to the position.



Best joined Northland in 2014 and has been a teacher at Father R. Perin School in Janvier, AB, and recently served as the Conklin Community School principal.



“I look forward to working closely with students, staff, parents, guardians and community members,” says Best.



“All of us working together will go a long way in helping students achieve success now and later in life.”



She has taken many leadership roles throughout her career as an educator. In addition to serving as principal, she has worked as land-based learning co-ordinator and literacy lead.



Best has a Bachelor of Education from Acadian University and a Bachelor of Applied Arts from Mount Saint Vincent University. She also completed Northland’s Aspiring Leaders Program, designed to support aspiring school leaders in the jurisdiction.



Her enthusiasm will be a welcome addition at Hillview.