Benefit game for Noskey March 15

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers and Legionnaires midget hockey team are combining forces to hold a benefit hockey game March 15 for an ill teammate.



Legionnaires’ captain Harlan Noskey was diagnosed with a rare disease and admitted to the Stollery Hospital in Edmonton where it is expected he will have an extended stay, says a letter co-authored by Pratt athletic director Janelle Gallivan and Legionnaires coach Trent Meyaard.



Noskey suffers from Guillain-Barre syndrome, an extremely rare disease where the immune system attacks the nerves.



The game is intended to help with the family’s expenses during his stay. The game features the current Legionnaires against an alumni team. Puck drop is at 6 p.m.



“At the game we hope to have a raffle table full of prizes in which we can sell tickets on,” reads the letter.



The Chargers and Legionnaires are asking for donations. Contact either party if interested.