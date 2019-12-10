Beautification honours Santa Claus Parade founder

Children of the late Anne Bankey accepted a special certificate from the High Prairie Community Beautification Association. Left-right, are Jason Bankey, Trish Young, and Beautification chair Chris Clegg.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several hundred people celebrated the 31st annual High Prairie Winter Light-Up at the Civic Square Nov. 29 to kick off the Christmas season.



The High Prairie Community Beautification Association dedicated the event in memory of the late Anne Bankey, who founded the Santa Claus Parade in 2005.



She passed away Jan. 21, 2019.



Her daughter, Trish Young, spoke on behalf of the family. She thanked Beautification for honouring their mother by dedicating the parade in her memory.



“When my mom first talked about putting together a parade, she was of the opinion of what is Christmas without a Santa Claus Parade?””Young says.



She thanked everyone for participating and she felt honoured to be there.



Beautification chair Chris Clegg presented a special certificate of appreciation to Young and her brother, Jason Bankey, in memory of Bankey.



“In 2005, Anne had a dream,” said Clegg during opening ceremonies. “She missed the Santa Claus Parade back home in Ontario so she started High Prairie’s version. Tonight, we celebrated the 15th annual Santa Claus Parade.



He added the parade has become an integral part of Light-Up.



“Let’s hear it for this incredible lady!”



Local council representatives added their congratulations.



“The lights are an attraction that people come to see,” Mayor Brian Panasiuk said.



“I have talked with people from around the Peace Country who ask when the lights will be on because they want to come and see them.”



Panasiuk and Big Lakes County Reeve Richard Simard congratulated Beautification for organizing the popular event.



“You’ve done a fantastic job,” Simard said.



“Light-Up is one of the happiest and most enjoyable festivals of the winter season and it’s one that we all eagerly wait for every year.”



Panasiuk and Simard described the parade entries to the crowd as it rolled by.



Unfortunately, the parade featured the lowest entries in several years.



Besides the grand entry from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, the parade included the High Prairie Fire Department, the High Prairie Air Cadets, St. Andrew’s School, High Prairie School Division decorated bus, High Prairie Red Wings junior hockey team and a one-horned goat with three girls.



Crowds flocked along the route in temperatures around -15 C.



Sparkling in the dark, the lights and decorations were a scene of much activity as people photographed the site and admired the creation.



Inside the fire hall, Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and two elves were busy for about two hours as they attentively listened to requests from children.



Businesses and stores were also busy with special Christmas promotions.



High Prairie Victory Life Church hosted the second annual Celebrity Chili Cook-Off. Nona Elliott was the winner of five contestants.



Bannock and soup were served at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre into the early evening.



Youth and family games were held at the Marigold parking lot. Alberta Health Services, High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce and Beautification partnered for those activities with the chamber giving away free hotdogs and hot chocolate.



High Prairie RCMP played road hockey with youth by the Sports Palace.



Special shopping was offered at the Christmas Market at the Marigold Farmer’s Market and at the annual Marigold Light-Up Sale at the Elks Hall downtown.



During the day, Pleasantview Lodge hosted its annual Christmas Bazaar and Tea, and the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council staged its annual Little Elves Christmas Party.



Clegg thanks everyone for helping hold the event, with special thanks to the Town of High Prairie.



“What they do for us, and you, goes far and above the call of duty so we can enjoy this fabulous celebration. We thank Mayor Brian Panasiuk, council and staff, for their wonderful partnership.



“I extend a personal thanks to an incredible group of people – the board which I chair – who work so hard to bring you this event.”



Clegg adds Beautification will meet in January to talk about how to make it better next year.