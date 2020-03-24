Be safe and stay home

SPN Staff

Alberta Health Services updated the COVID-19 situation on March 23 at 5 p.m.



“All Albertans need to work together to overcome COVID-19,” says Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of staff.



“The most important measures that Albertans can take to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good hygiene.



“People are advised to clean your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, dispose of tissues appropriately, and stay home and away from others if you are sick.”



AHS also advises people to not travel far from their community.



“Albertans should consider remaining close to their home communities and avoid driving long distances to participate in outdoor activities, particularly in mountain parks,” Hinshaw says.



Many of the services Albertans are used to having, like washrooms, rest stops and restaurants, are closed on Alberta highways, in parks and at tourist attractions.



AHS has launched a new text-based service to give Albertans encouragement and ease feelings of stress or anxiety as they respond to recent challenges. Albertans can text COVID19Hope to 393939.



In response, they will receive daily text messages on how to focus on healthy thinking or actions to help them manage their mood.



Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.



To reinforce this message, government has released a video to encourage people to help prevent the spread.



For recommendations on protecting yourself and your community, visit alberta.ca/COVID19.