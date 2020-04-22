BBQ may highlight COVID-19 efforts

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

If Councillor Judy Stenhouse has her way, the annual Town of High Prairie barbecue will name all the citizens of High Prairie in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Council discussed the barbecue at its April 7 Strategic Planning meeting while debating the recognition of citizen achievements.



“Why don’t we recognize all the citizens for playing their part?” asked Stenhouse. “You have to recognize everyone for doing their part.”



“I like the idea,” said Mayor Brian Panasiuk.



“When we get done with this pandemic, people will be ready to celebrate.”



No one knows when the pandemic will end.



The idea is not without a somewhat similar precedent. Council agreed after a suggestion from citizen Chris Clegg to recognize all volunteers from the spring wildfires in 2011. The ceremony was held Aug. 2, 2011.



The last two citizens selected for the High Prairie Monument were recognized at a celebration June 11, 2019. Marilyn Emter was selected for 2018 and Ken Melnyk for 2019.



A decision on 2020’s nominee will be made at later meeting.