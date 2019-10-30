Basketball, volleyball highlight SportsFest

Diane Palisoc, right, returns the volleyball in mixed volleyball action as Elaine Sonico looks on at the Filipino Sportsfest in High Prairie on Oct. 5.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Filipino community in High Prairie hosted its annual Sportsfest on Oct. 5.



Basketball and volleyball were the main sports in the fun day at E.W. Pratt High School, hosted by the LuzViMinda Filipino- Canadian – High Prairie organization.



More than 200 Filipino families and adults from the High Prairie and Peace River areas attended, says president Wintoun Pichay.



“The event is hosted by the LuzViMinda Filipino organization to show our gratitude to our members,” Pichay says. “It is a tradition that LuzViMinda host such an event to give its members the opportunity to experience the benefit of being a member of the organization.”



“It also gives people a chance to gather all of its members and express the spirit of togetherness in one occasion where they can share their life experiences and what they miss back home in the Philippines.”



Men’s basketball and mixed volleyball were the main sports of the day. Three teams from High Prairie and one from Peace River competed in basketball.



Younger children played various parlour games.



“There is no age limit to play as it was agreed upon that it is only for fun,” Pichay says.



“Anyone interested to join and play the game was given the opportunity to play.”



The first Sportsfest was held July 2013 at Spruce Point Park. New Filipinos were introduced and traditional games played.