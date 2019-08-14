Basarab strikes gold at Medicine Hat

Carol Basarab

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie golfer who only recently took up the sport competitively won a gold medal at the Alberta 55 Plus Summer Games in Medicine Hat July 5-6.



“It was great fun,” says Carol Basarab, who won her medal using the Callaway Handicap System.



Basarab says she won by a single stroke, but doesn’t remember her score.



Karen Kernaghaan from Zone 2 was second.



Each of the six golfers in the event played two 18-hole rounds at the Connaught Golf Course over two days.



Basarab has golfed in the High Prairie Golf Club’s Ladies League for four years, mainly for fun. This year, she decided to take her game one step further.



“I thought I’d just try it,” she says.



Turns out it was a good decision.



Basarab has competed at the Alberta 55 Plus Games before but in curling, not golf.



Her win automatically qualifies her for the Canadian 55 Plus Games at Kamloops next year, which she plans on attending. Basarab says she is “excited” on attending and has already purchased new clubs.