Barrier proposed at town office

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie town councillor is suggesting it’s time to protect staff at the front counter with a glass partition.



Councillor Michael Long made the suggestions at council’s Feb. 25 meeting after saying council does not do enough to protect its staff.



“We have to protect them as best we can,” he said.



Mayor Brian Panasiuk opposed the idea saying it wasn’t needed.



“It will be needed when it happens,” Long countered.



Incidents do occur when people visiting the town office become angry but nothing serious has occurred.



“It’s a huge safety issue,” said Long.



“It can easily escalate,” he added.



No action was taken on Long’s suggestion.