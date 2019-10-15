Baird named acting VP at St. Andrew’s

Joanne Baird

Richard Froese

South Peace News

St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie welcomes Joanne Baird as acting vice-principal, starting Oct. 15.



She fills the role after long-time vice-principal Karen Nielsen retired.



Holy Family Catholic Separate School Division announced the appointment in a news release Oct. 3.



“Joanne brings a wealth of experience to the role from her years teaching elementary grades and coaching teachers across our division,” Supt. Betty Turpin says.



“Joanne is very familiar with the St. Andrew’s School community, which will only enhance her success in this new role.”



Throughout her career, she has displayed a strong commitment to education and dedication to help others learn and improve.



Baird has served the division for 23 years, first as a teacher at St. Andrew’s School and as a learning coach the last four years.