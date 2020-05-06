Attempted murder suspect reserves plea

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Whitefish River First Nation man charged with attempted murder returns to court next week.



Dion Roy Mitchell, 27, appeared in High Prairie provincial court April 27 and reserved his plea until May 11.



He was charged after High Prairie RCMP responded to a report that someone discharged a firearm at a person operating a grader on a road April 2 at Whitefish River.



Mitchell faces several charges including two counts of aggravated assault, attempted murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, mischief under $5,000, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.



He made his first appearance in court April 11 and asked the matter be put over to April 27 to obtain a lawyer.