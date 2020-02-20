Attempted murder at Whitefish; police ask for help in finding suspects

Bobby Auger

Vanessia Cardinal

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating suspects wanted for attempted murder.

On Feb. 12, at 12:30 a.m., RCMP received a 911 call relating to a firearms related complaint in Whitefish First Nations. A 26-year-old male from Whitefish First Nations was transported to hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

“Further investigation revealed that this incident was an attempted homicide,” says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.

RCMP continue to investigate.

“This incident is believed to be targeted and the public are not believed to be at risk,” says Fontaine.

Police are looking for Bobby Fawn Auger, 30, of Peace River, and Venessia Katelynn Cardinal, 26, of Marten Lake, Alta. Both are jointly charged with attempted murder with a firearm, assault, break and enter into residence, careless use of a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, disguise with intent to commit an offence, overcoming resistance to the commission of an indictable offence, participating in activities of a criminal organization, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, and two counts each of uttering threats.

Auger is also charged with four counts of failing to comply with release conditions.

The current whereabouts of Auger and Cardinal are unknown.

High Prairie RCMP have obtained arrest warrants for Auger and Cardinal in relation to the charges.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area of Whitefish First Nations on Feb. 11, between the hours of 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., or who may know the current whereabouts of Auger or Cardinal, is asked to contact High Prairie RCMP at [780] 523-3370.

The public is cautioned not to approach Auger or Cardinal as they are considered armed and dangerous.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips.com

[http://www.p3tips.com/]

or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.