ATM theft worries chamber

High Prairie RCMP released a photo of a stolen red 2007 GMC Sierra pickup truck used by thieves to steal an automated teller machine from Circle K convenience store in High Prairie on Nov. 21.

Organization asking for more patrols

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A second theft of an automated teller machine [ATM] from a High Prairie business in 2019 has raised more concern from the chamber of commerce.



At its monthly meeting Nov. 21, High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce decided to send a letter to the Town of High Prairie to increase patrols in the area.



The letter comes after an ATM was stolen from Circle K store Nov. 21.



“We want all law enforcement agencies in our area to develop a plan to more efficiently patrol the town and surrounding area in order to provide a greater degree of safety for citizens and businesses,” president Barry Shar- kawi says.



Letters will also be sent to High Prairie RCMP, Big Lakes County and Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn.



Suspects pulled the ATM out of the front entrance around 3:53 a.m., High Prairie RCMP report.



The building received extensive damage.



An ATM was pulled out of the RX Drug Mart downtown High Prairie in the early morning hours of April 14.



After the incident, the chamber expressed worry and sent a similar letter to the town.