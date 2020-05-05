At HPE, fun and learning go hand-in-hand

HPE Staff

Phoenix Sutherland-Richards practicing his counting to 10 in a fun way!

High Prairie Elementary School staff wanted to continue to let our community know what we are up to with our students.



Grade 3J had their first Kahoot session, thanks to Kathy Thompson for organizing. Teacher Penny Johansson is going to study animal life cycles so she can win next time.



In Grade 2CL, students and families continue to work hard at their online and paper pick up lessons! We have a mixture of reading, writing, math, art and movement activities. One of our latest challenges has been a Backyard Nature Scavenger Hunt.



Congratulations to Lily Gordey and Michelle Lock for their amazing submissions. They found everything on the list, quite quickly, too! Thanks also to Jeremy Courtoreille for the fabulous dinosaur poem he created. Jeremy is our class dino expert, so it isn’t surprising he wrote about dinosaurs! Finally, congratulations to Gary Dubois and his family who have been working hard and have very promptly returned all paperwork sent home. Keep up the great work 2CL, and, of course, families!



The grade 5 teachers, Charlene Porisky and Brenda Coulombe, held a mini-assembly last Tuesday. During the assembly they held a Hat Day, visited with many of their students and then gave out Month-End Student Awards.



In Grade 5P, Hadley Gray and Katelyn Cox were picked. These two young ladies are so eager to continue their learning from home. They wake up early, tackle their assignments, and aren’t afraid to ask questions when working on hard problems. I love that they offer support to their classmates and often just check in online to say Good Morning to everyone. We appreciate your enthusiasm and hard work, girls! You’re awesome!



For 5C, Faith Bruneau was chosen. She is a hard-working child. She never gives up, she just keeps trying. She is a kind student. This was evident when she friended a new child in our school and classroom. Faith made sure that she was never alone during recess. Faith has grown a lot this year and teacher Brenda Coulombe is very proud of her!



Students in Grade 6L have been discussing the rights and freedoms that Canadians have and compared that to our responsibilities. Students then debated what rights our government should be able to take away during pandemic times. Some powerful discussion!



In our Grade 5 and Grade 6M Google Classrooms, many students have access to a Classroom called Dayna’s Kitchen. Our wonderful, talented cook, Dayna Jarvis, has created a classroom for the students who used to help her in the kitchen. The Grade 5 teachers have had many of their students ask to join the classroom. Dayna’s Kitchen Classroom recipes can help with Health, Math and Science. Thanks, Dayna, for all your help with organizing this Classroom!



Grade 6M has a SmileBox where they post pictures, videos, Google draws, messages that let each other know what they are doing, or simply sharing in order to bring a smile to their classmates. We will have a Google meet to share our stories and make each other smile in person.



Together, Grade 4S participated in a Google Meet with a game of Mystery Show and Tell. Through a guided and interactive session using PearDeck, students learned to develop meaningful questions that helped them discover what their peers had brought to our session.



This week at our KC Google meet we were very lucky to have EAs Darcy Zabolotniuk join Sam Smith, Kathy Tomkins, and teacher Becki Cardinal. It was great to have her visit our virtual class and join in with our sharing circle. During our Google Meet the students met a new friend, a little wolf, [stuffed animal] who will be joining us each week! There was one problem! He does not have a name, so the KC class is working hard with their families to come up with some great names. On our next Google Meet a name will be chosen. We can’t wait to see what it will be!



The students of the 3T class are using Google Classroom and Meet to bring to life the works of C.S. Lewis, by reading the timeless story of The Magician’s Nephew. They are using programs such as Kahoot, Google Docs, and online video-conferencing to understand and comprehend what they are reading. They first listen to their teacher, Jessie Turcotte read the story before discussing chapter by chapter how the story unfolds. They enjoy using Kahoot questionnaires to have fun remembering the chapter they had just read. The class is demonstrating their love of the fantasy genre by engaging with all materials and discussions.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!