‘Suspicious’ fire at Strawberry Service

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A fire that destroyed Strawberry Service west of Kinuso early April 20 is being termed as ‘suspicious’..

“The building is a complete write-off,” says Big Lakes County fire chief Dave Sturgeon.

“We are considering it suspicious.”

About 40 firefighters from Kinuso, Faust and Joussard of Big Lakes County Fire Services, High Prairie and Lesser Slave Lake Fire Services in Slake Lake responded to the call around 3:42 a.m., he says.

“When I arrived on the scene, the building was fully engulfed,” Sturgeon says.

The business was closed and nobody was inside the building at the time.

Nobody was injured on scene on the site on Highway 2.

After the fire was under control, most firefighters left the scene around 8 a.m., Sturgeon says.

Cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.