Arrests made in Red Earth Creek homicide

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Two suspects are behind bars after being arrested in connection of the murder of an Edmonton man at Red Earth Creek late last year.



The RCMP Major Crimes Unit’s investigation into the homicide of Faisal Fadul Aden, 24, on Dec. 4, 2019, resulted in the arrest of two suspects March 6.



“Winston Derksen and Deidre Lafferty are jointly charged with first-degree murder,” says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.



Following judicial hearings, both Derksen and Lafferty were remanded into custody and are being returned to Alberta to attend court at a future date.



Aden’s remains were found at about 4 p.m. on Dec. 4. At about 4 p.m., High Prairie RCMP responded to a complaint from a citizen who located a deceased male off Highway 88 near Red Earth Creek. The Major Crimes Unit was deployed to investigate.



An autopsy was conducted on Dec. 6 at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide.



The RCMP Major Crimes Unit obtained surveillance photos from a gas station in High Level of a male and female and asked for help in identifying them. At the time, they were called “persons of interest” in the investigation.