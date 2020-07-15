Arnold’s 6 simple questions

Arnold Viersen, MP

Peace River

Westlock

On July 8, Arnold Viersen, MP for Peace River – Westlock was in Ottawa to take part in the Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic. Viersen asked the Liberals six simple questions on Alberta’s economic and financial place within Canada and in response received zero answers. Following are the six questions and Vierson’s answers.

Q1. What is Canada’s unemployment rate?

A: “It’s 13.7%.”

Q2. What is Alberta’s unemployment rate?

A: “It’s 15.5%.”

Q3. How many days has it been since Alberta’s energy workers have been promised help?

A: “It’s 105 days.”

Q4. How many years has it been since Alberta has received net equalization?

A: “It’s been 45 years.”

Q5. What is the amount Alberta is shortchanged because of the cap on fiscal stabilization?

A: “Payments to Alberta in fiscal years 2015-16 and 2016-17 would have totalled $2.75 billion without a cap.”

Q6. Yes or no, will the government remove the cap on the fiscal stabilization program?

A: No answer.

“Canada should be a country where some provinces are not favoured over others,” says Viersen. “Alberta needs a federal government that will fight for jobs in Alberta with the same passion it does in every region of Canada. Whether its pipelines, energy workers, or equalization this Liberal prime minister has shown time and again that he won’t stand up for Alberta.”