Are HP’s Ford, GM dealerships up for sale? – Owners neither confirm or deny rumours

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Rumours that the Ford and GMC dealerships in High Prairie owned by the Revolution Auto Group are for sale are swirling.

An official comment from the owners neither confirm or deny the rumours, however.

“I can’t confirm or deny,” says Lionel Robins, CEO of Revolution, when reached at his Grande Prairie office March 7.

“I have nothing to say at this time.”

Revolution purchased the GM dealership called Charrois Motor Products on Sept. 7, 2013 from Don and Carol Charrois, and renamed the business Revolution Chevrolet Buick GMC. A grand opening was later held on Nov. 23.

The Charrois family operated the GMC dealership for 28 years.

Revolution later purchased Monahan Ford from Patrick Monahan in mid-2016.