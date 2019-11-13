Archbishop inspires those ‘Called and Chosen’

Rev. Lawrence Odoemena, left, was introduced as the new priest of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in High Prairie by Grouard-McLennan Archbishop Gerard Pettipas at the Archbishop’s Dinner on Nov. 1 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A top Catholic leader in the Peace region inspired followers at an annual dinner fundraiser Nov. 1 in High Prairie.



Grouard-McLennan Archbishop Gerard Pettipas was the special guest at the Archbishop’s Dinner at St. Andrew’s School, held on All Saints’ Day.



The archbishop defined the meaning and role of a saint in a message titled “Called and Chosen” that stressed the value of a saint.



“They find the centre or focus of their lives and they come to realize that their life is not about themselves,” Pettipas says.



“They have discovered what is most important and what gives meaning and the value to their life on earth.”



He based his message on a YouTube video by Bishop Robert Barron of Los Angeles.



“Those who become saints strive hard to lead a virtuous life,” says Pettipas, who was appointed the archbishop on Nov. 30, 2006.



The archbishop concluded the presentation with a thought-provoking question.



“If you aren’t becoming a saint, then what the heck are you doing?”



Rev. Lawrence Odoemena was introduced as the new priest for St. Paul’s Catholic Church in High Prairie by the archbishop.



About 150 people gathered for the event hosted by the Deanery 5 Pastoral Council that covers the areas around High Prairie and Slave Lake.



The Archbishop’s Dinner is a traditional Catholic event to celebrate the faith, to raise funds for the Archdiocese and to connect the archbishop with people in the parishes.



Usually set in the fall season, the dinner is held in a different deanery each year.



About 20 parishes are located in the deanery that extends west to High Prairie, east to Smith and Calling Lake and south to the area just south of Highway 2 and north to the Northwest Territories.



Parishes are located in High Prairie, East Prairie, Grouard, Peavine, Joussard, Faust, Kinuso, Sucker Creek, Driftpile, Gift Lake, Atikameg, Slave Lake, Desmarais / Wabasca, Smith, Cadotte Lake, Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek and Peerless / Trout Lake.