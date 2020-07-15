Application withdrawn

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A public hearing in Big Lakes County ended shortly after it started when the applicant bowed out to redistrict part of his property southwest of High Prairie.



At the regular council meeting July 8, a public hearing for a bylaw ended after Conan Ochran pulled his application to redistrict property at SE 9 -74-17 W5, the location of CX Energy Services.



A message from the applicant was read by Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



“Further to our discussion, at this time, we would like to withdraw the application,” states an e-mail from Crystal Ochran.



No reason was given in the statement.



Conan Ochran had applied to redistrict the property to rural industry from agriculture.



Olansky had recommended that “based on public input”, that second and third readings not be given to bylaw 11-2020.



The county received five letters of opposition and concern from neighbours.



One letter was signed by seven residents and property owners of land on Range Road 173 South.



Residents oppose the proposal because they are concerned about increased traffic, dust and noise, decreased property value, disruption of quality of life, increased environmental impact to soil and livestock, increased wear and tear of roads and infrastructure.



Olansky stated in her report to council that Ochran is seeking to diversify his business by offering equipment repair and maintenance services to the general public.



The existing business was permitted under the agricultural district in the previous land-use bylaw, she says.



However, the current bylaw does not allow for general industrial-type operations in the agricultural district.