Anglican Church offers services

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Anglican Church offers options for services during the COVID-19 pandemic while churches are closed.



Sunday services for the Diocese of Athabasca are livestreaming services on Facebook, YouTube and Zoom, High Prairie St. Mark’s Anglican Church Bishops Warden Peter Clarke says in an e-mail March 30.



Links are available on the diocese website www.dioath.ca.



The news section has the latest links.



Sunday services with Bishop David Greenwood can be seen through the news link.



The service starts at 10:30 a.m.



“We are a people who gather to worship, that is a big part of our identity,” Greenwood says in a message on the website.



“To address this need, we have started experimenting with various online services.”



A service Easter Sunday is planned for livestreaming April 12, possibly from the Cathedral, Clarke says.



“The diocese is actively seeking ways to continue to engage with people in order to share our faith in Jesus as well as offering prayer and comfort at this extremely trying time,” Clarke says.



Many parishes are offering morning prayer and evening services as well but not St Mark’s at present.



For more information, contact your local parish or visit the diocese website or the diocese Facebook page.