Alumni hoop games launch Christmas charity drive

Charger alumni player Sam Palisoc drives to the hoop past current Charger Emma Anderson in women’s action. Also in the photo are senior Charger player Ella Deering, left, and alumni player Sarah Perry at the back.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie held its first alumni basketball games Nov. 28.



Grad players returned to their alma mater for an entertaining evening that also tipped off the inaugural Chargers Care Christmas Drive.



The women’s game was especially thrilling for Chargers’ head coach Jenelle Gallivan, who organized the games and charity drive.



“You don’t know how excited I am about the games,” Gallivan says before the women’s game.



“The women’s alumni team had at least one player from each of the years I coached.”



A total of 16 women alumni played in the game, graduating as far back as 2007.



Graduating players from both teams welcomed the opportunity to come back.



“The alumni had so much fun and they can’t wait to do it again next year,” Gallivan says.



The current Charger women’s team edged their alumni 39-38 in a nail-biter in the end.



In the final seconds, the alumni missed several close shots.



Hailey Twin of the alumni and current Charger Emma Anderson were named their team’s player-of-the- game in the women’s game.



The alumni men defeated the current Chargers 68-52.



A total of 17 alumni men returned, graduating as far back as 2005.



Benny Yellowknee of the alumni and Logan Krupa were named their team’s player-of-the- game.



No individual scores were recorded in the games.



The charity drive collected donations for the Sucker Creek Women’s Shelter and the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton.



Donations were also accepted at the eighth annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament, Nov. 29-30.



A new scoreboard was also used for the first time.



It replaced the previous scoreboard that was more than 30 years old.



The school started to raise funds in fall 2018 and received a $9,500 donation from Tolko Industries on June 5.



Gallivan says the school appreciates the generous support from Tolko.