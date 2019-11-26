Alumni hoop games launch charity drive

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Charities will score big when the High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers host their first alumni basketball games Nov. 28.



The games will tip off the Chargers Care Christmas Drive that continues at the eighth annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament Nov. 29-30.



“We encourage fans and players in the alumni games and tournament to bring a toy, toiletry item or a donation to the Sucker Creek Women’s Shelter or for the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton,” athletic director Jenelle Gallivan says.



“We chose those organizations because they have helped many children and women in our region in some very difficult times.



“We will be donating to the Stollery in all the children’s names who have been treated and cared for there.”



The women’s alumni game starts at 6 p.m. followed by the men at 7 p.m.



The Christmas charity drive was inspired by the success of the Dig for Dinner food drive for the High Prairie and District Food Bank Society at the first alumni volleyball games Oct. 17.



“We raised almost $400 and filled the shelves at the food bank,” Gallivan says.



“Our community and the fans present were very generous and we and the food bank really appreciate that.”



More than 20 teams in the memorial tournament will be the most.



“It will be our biggest tournament ever,” says Gallivan.



Teams will travel from all over northern Alberta, with 12 in the men’s tournament and nine in the women’s.



Action starts on the Friday at noon.



“For the Tonesha Walker tournament, we have decided to add awareness this year about murdered missing and indigenous women,” Gallivan says.



“We believe it is a great opportunity to educate people and draw awareness.



Several activities and presentations will be led by school Indigenous success coach Corinne Goulet and the Pratt Youth Council for Reconciliation.