Alook wins football Coaches’ Award

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A player with the High Prairie Renegades high school football team was rewarded for his play and perseverance.



Renegade linebacker Lennox Alook was presented the Coaches’ Award by the Mighty Peace Football League at its year-end awards banquet Oct. 26 in Grande Prairie.



“I was surprised and happy to get the award,” says Alook, a Grade 10 rookie Renegade.



“I’m trying to get better.”



Alook is the first recipient of a award for a player on the Renegades who completed their fifth season in the league.



The award is presented to a player who shows leadership, perseverance, team work and hard work.



“Lennox has always been a coachable player,” says Renegades’ head coach Tom Duchesneau says.



Alook played for two seasons for the bantam High Prairie Outlaws under Duchesneau.



The coach says Alook deserves the award.



“He encourages other players of the team,” Duchesneau says.



“He is a team player, he has a positive attitude and he is always on time to practices and games.”



Alook is ready to improve in 2020. He plans to participate in the New World Agency football camp in Edmonton in the coming winter.



Several other Renegades were up for nomination for other awards. One player from each team in the league was nominated for top players in their position.



All players nominated for awards were named all-stars and received a T-shirt.



Although the following players did not win top honours, they deserve honorable mention, Duchesneau says.



A year-end supper and awards night for the Renegades and High Prairie Outlaws bantam team is being planned for late November.

Renegades’ nominees

Player Categoy