Albertans urged to be safe as possible on ATVs

Alberta Health Services has a few tips for ATV users to help ensure safety.

SPN Staff

Summer weather brings people out to explore the backcountry, and Alberta Health Services [AHS] reminds Albertans to make all-terrain vehicle [ATV] safety a priority this week and every week.



ATVs pose significant risk to all users and particularly children under 16 years of age, who likely do not have the strength, skills or judgment needed to operate an ATV.



Over a one-year period ending April 1, 2019, 78 children were seen in Alberta’s two pediatric emergency departments due to ATV-related injuries; 31 required hospital admission and one died.



To protect children under 16 years of age, parents and caregivers are advised to ensure children do not drive or ride on an ATV. This includes ATVs marketed as ‘child-sized.’



Albertans 16 years of age and older are urged to take the following precautions to ensure their ATV excursions are as safe as possible: