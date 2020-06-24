AHS workshops offered online

SPN Staff

Local residents are invited to attend free online Alberta Health Services [AHS] workshops designed to help develop skills to live healthy lifestyles.



The Alberta Healthy Living Program [AHLP] now offers health education workshops via Zoom, an online video communication app, says an AHS news release dated June 16.



Participants can access workshops at home on computer, tablet or phone.



Workshops are offered monthly, with additional workshops about diabetes and weight management coming soon.



Registration is open for the following online workshops:

-Minding Stress: Participants will learn more about what stress is, why it matters and how to deal with it. The workshop is presented in two sessions.

-Managing Emotional Eating: Participants will explore how habits, lifestyle and emotions influence our relationship with food. The workshop is presented in three sessions.

-Heart and Stroke: How do high blood pressure and cholesterol affect your body? What can you do to manage and reduce your risk? Presented in two sessions, participants will learn about the answers to these questions and more.

-Better Choices, Better Health: Participants will learn the skills they need to take charge of their health.

The weekly workshop runs for six weeks.



Workshops are led by AHS healthcare staff.



Participants meet other people who share similar health experiences in a supportive and interactive setting.



Each workshop is presented in session of two hours and 30 minutes each.



Session days and times vary.