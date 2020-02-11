AHS recruiting for new advisory council

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Alberta Health Services [AHS] is recruiting northern Alberta residents to become members of a new Addiction and Mental Health Parent and Family Advisory Council.



AHS seeks people who have lived experiences with child and youth addiction and mental health issues, who are passionate about healthcare, and who are interested in listening to the experiences and insights of those living with addiction and mental health issues, cites a news release Feb. 4.



“Advisory council members will provide feedback and work in partnership with AHS to improve child and youth family addiction and mental health services in AHS north zone,” says Jody Walker, AHS mental health promotions facilitator. She is based in Grande Prairie.



The council is expected to meet at least four times a year on videoconference.



For more information or to apply to become a member of the new Addiction and Mental Health Parent and Family Advisory Council, please contact Walker by phone at [(1-780] 518-9834 or e-mail jody.walker@ ahs.ca.



