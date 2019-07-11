AHS closes restaurant at Strawberry Services

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Alberta Health Services has shut the doors on a Kinuso restaurant near Strawberry Creek.

The decision was reached after an inspection found numerous violations which jeopardized the health of customers, reports Alberta Press Leader on its website.

AHS ordered Taste of Home Restaurant at Strawberry Services located at 10430 Highway 2 near Kinuso to close after its equipment was found “heavily soiled” with dirt and food.

“The ice machine, meat slicer, french fry maker, can opener and other food contact surfaces and equipment are heavily soiled with an accumulation of dirt and food debris,” reads AHS’s order dated July 4.

Other violations include:

* The mechanical chemical dishwasher is dispensing zero parts per million chlorine sanitizer and is in disrepair;

* The line cooler is holding food at 17C;

* The hand wash basin has no soap or paper towel dispensers at time of inspection;

* The hand wash basin is being used as a mop sink;

* The mechanical dishwasher, the dishwasher racks, the ventilation system, and the handwash basin all had violations;

* The facility washrooms, all the facility ceilings, walls, floors, countertops, and cupboards are visibly soiled;

* The back door was left open at the time of the inspection and there is no screen door;

* Floor deficiencies in front and back kitchen areas where the linoleum tiles have worn away and the subfloor is visible;

* There’s no grease receptacle outside the facility to safely dispose of used cooking oils and grease waste, and there’s no written sanitation schedule for the facility.