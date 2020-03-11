Agreement 2 years in the making

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County are celebrating, and they want you there!



March 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a signing ceremony will be held in town council chambers to sign the Inter-municipal Collaboration Framework Agreement. The agreement sets out services to be provided by both parties.



“It’s a big deal,” said Mayor Brian Panasiuk at the Town’s Feb. 25 meeting.



“It’s been two years of negotiations,” he added.



Councillor Judy Stenhouse agreed, saying the public should be encouraged to attend.



Coffee, tea and refreshments will be served.