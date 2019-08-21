A successful volleyball camp in Slave Lake

Older group of kids learn the steps to do a proper serve.

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

In the weeks before volleyball camps in Slave Lake were going to start, only 20 kids signed up. The plan was to have three camps each day divided by age group, but there weren’t enough kids.



H.I.T.T. Volleyball considered canceling, but decided to run one camp instead of three. By Monday, when the camp started, the number was up to 33 from Slave Lake, Kinuso, and High Prairie. The kids are divided almost equally between the three communities.



Carsten Stanjeck started H.I.T.T. Volleyball 10 years ago. He has 35 years coaching experience. He and Riley Friesen ran the camp. Friesen has been coaching for five years.



“It’s going really, really well so far,” Stanjeck said on Thursday morning. The campers are working really hard and all of them came every day so far.



Joe Kirby, athletic director as St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School, helped organize the event. The camp ran August 12 to 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Multi Rec Centre in Slave Lake for kids aged 10 to 17.



“We’re loving Slave Lake,” Stanjeck says. “Everyone’s so friendly. It’s a great community. The facility (the MRC) is awesome,” and the staff, especially Josie, have been very helpful and accommodating.



“There’s a real need, and the kids are great,” Stanjeck says. “We would love to come back next year, but people need to make a commitment early on.” If H.I.T.T. knows the numbers earlier, they can bring more coaches next year and do age specific camps.