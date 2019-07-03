A stupid policy is a stupid policy

“Policies are made to be rewritten. We’ve been there before,” said Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk at council’s meeting June 15.



“We’re here to make the tough decisions…” said Councillor Michael Long at a council meeting about two months ago.



The last few months, council has ignored its policies at an alarming rate. Not voting to send anyone to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference, nominations for outstanding citizens, sponsorship policies, and the constant violation of the public and scheduled delegations policies leaves you wondering why council has policies in the first place.



These are only a few examples. Rest be assured if this keeps up it will garner the attention of Municipal Affairs, who prefers council stick to its policies like a honeybee to its hive.



I do not totally agree. If it’s stupid policy, it’s a stupid policy and it deserves to go the way of the former NDP government.



I also agree with Panasiuk when he suggests polices are living, breathing documents that undergo constant change. They are meant to guide council, not determine with 100 per cent the outcome of a debate.



The problem is, as one taxpayer suggested to me, we pay these councillors and staff a lot of money to come up with sensible policies. Why are so many of them so dog-gone insanely horrible?



The worst policy council has is its ridiculous delegations policy. Five minutes is the limit for public delegations, 15 minutes for scheduled delegations unless requested. This policy is ignored by Panasiuk at will for good reason.



What if MLA Pat Rehn showed up unannounced? He would only give five minutes of council’s valuable time? Please! How utterly brain-dead stupid is that?



Limiting the nomination of outstanding citizens to only one each year, and not allowing sponsorship of individual citizens, is also ridiculous. In both cases, council has painted itself into a corner with no escape in sight.



The fly-by-night decision making that arises is not totally wrong but it raises two serious questions.



First, is council deviating from policy simply because they do not want to make the tough decision, as Long suggests? Keep everyone happy and approve both. The creative way to retroactively approve one outstanding citizen nomination is only avoiding making the tough decision. It was not the wrong decision, but council did avoid making the tough decision and breathed a huge sigh of relief while scurrying out the door like a rat on a sinking ship.



It is interesting to note that across town the next day



in Big Lakes County chambers, they approved their 2019 Wall of Fame nominees. There were four nominees but only two chosen. Be assured if the town faced the same issue, they would have melted faster than an ice cream cone in a volcano and approved all four.



Now we come to Stokes. A deserving cause, an extremely rare case not to happen again. Two councillors voted against: Donna Deynaka and Brian Gilroy.



If they voted against the motion only because it was against policy, it was wrong. I say it for one reason: both voted against sending any rep to the FCM in Quebec City.



A stupid policy is a stupid policy. Limiting yourself to nominating one outstanding citizen each year, forcing council to send one or two councillors to the useless FCM conference, not allowing any sponsorship to individuals, and the stupid rules concerning delegations, are all stupid, stupid, stupid!



Is it any wonder why council is always breaking its policies?