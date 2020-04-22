7 temporary layoffs at Big Lakes County

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Citing several reasons, Big Lakes County has laid off seven full-time employees.



“Over the past several weeks, Big Lakes County has had to make many complex and unprecedented decisions regarding the health and safety of our employees, residents, and visitors, as well as the economic longevity of our county,” reads a statement on the county website, posted after South Peace News made two requests for information after receiving phone calls.



The County has laid off seven full time employees for up to 120 days.



“This has been an extremely difficult decision,” said CAO Jordan Panasiuk.



“Our thoughts are with our dedicated employees during this difficult transition, and we will work to ensure that we continue to support them as much as possible.”



What the support will be is not being disclosed. The county says the matter is related to labour and considered personal information and subject to FOIP.



The County says it will continue to fully operate its essential services, including fire services, utilities, solid waste, airports, and road Safety throughout the pandemic.