62% completed!

College project moves into summer

Crews install cladding on the exterior on the new Northern Lakes College campus in High Prairie on the south end on Highway 2 along 42 Street [Pleasantview Drive].

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Work to construct the new $24 million Northern Lakes College campus in High Prairie heads into the final three months.



The project is nearly two-thirds complete, says a monthly update e-mailed June 17.



“Construction for the project is 62 per cent complete,” says Paul Chaulk, senior director of facilities and ancillary services for the college.



“Construction is on budget and on schedule.”



Painting on the first floor has started after electrical and plumbing rough-in, drywall and taping were complete.



Mechanical and electrical work is underway on the second floor, Chaulk says.



Second floor wall board is being installed and painting will be completed by end of June.



Mechanical, electrical and drywalling have started in the trades bays, with work set to begin in the culinary arts area July 1.



Exterior cladding is expected to be complete by end of June.



Power to the building has been energized.



More activity outside is set as groundwork starts on the parking lot, sidewalks and landscaping.



Work on the parking lot grade will be completed in the coming weeks, with the sub-base and curbs to be installed by the end of July.



Crews are set to install interior glass partitions in July.



Landscaping is targeted to start in August.



Scheduled to open in fall 2020, the new campus will provide space to accommodate 225 students.