6 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at J.B. Wood

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Six cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at J.B. Wood Continuing Care in High Prairie.

The news was officially announced to media April 9, although a letter to staff was circulated earlier in the week about the outbreak was shown to South Peace News.

Tom McMillan, assistant director, Communications, Alberta Health services, confirmed the news in an e-mail.

South Peace News will post an update if it becomes available.

J.B. Wood remains under a strict visitor access ban.