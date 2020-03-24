5 more months behind bars, judge deems

H.P. court docket

March 16, 2020

Judge B.R. Hougestol

A Driftpile man will spend another five months in jail after pleading guilty to several charges covering numerous incidents.

George Giroux, 46, was sentenced to 184 days in jail after pleading guilty to eight charges when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court March 16.

Giroux was credited for 10 days served while appearing from Peace River Correctional Centre on CCTV.

Giroux pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault, one count of uttering death threats, three counts of breaching conditions and one count of failing to comply with an undertaking. Many of the assaults were against his common law wife, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told court as he described the incidents, which all occurred in 2019.

“If you’re reliant on your wife, you have to find a different way to treat her,” Judge B.R. Hougestol told Giroux.

“It can’t go on like this.

“The Crown has been reasonable for what the Crown requests for sentencing.”

Giroux punched her in the side of the face during one incident and hit her with his cane during another, court heard.

He also breached court orders to not be in contact with her and not to be near her house.

In another incident, Giroux phoned a woman with a threat.

“He threatened to shoot her and then he hung up,” Eta-Ndu said.

Appearing in court for the 11th time, Giroux wanted to deal with the charges that day.

“I just want to get on with my life,” Giroux said.

Still, he has to spend more time in jail before he can move on.

Giroux and his common law wife have been together for more than 20 years and both are addicted to methamphetamine, Giroux’s lawyer Harry Jong, said.

“He realizes now that this is not the way to go. He wants to get drug treatment.”

Giroux is remorseful for his actions.

“He apologizes for his behaviour,” Jong said.



* * * * * * *



Matthew Douglas Weesemat, formerly of Whitefish, was placed on probation for 12 months after pleading guilty to mischief causing damage under $5,000.

Court heard he drove a vehicle into stairs outside a home, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

Weesemat was ordered by Judge B.R. Hougestol to complete treatment and assessment for anger management and drug and alcohol addictions, as part of his probation order.

Weesemat was also ordered to have no contact with the female victim and banned from being within 200 metres of her residence.

Court heard Weesemat was in a relationship with the woman when the charges arose.

“He says the relationship is now over,” lawyer Harry Jong said.

Weesemat says she contacted him to invite him over and he went to her house, Jong said.

Weesemat was also sentenced to 42 days after pleading guilty to mischief causing damage under $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, and one count of breach of conditions.

Court heard he broke a windshield and other windows in a vehicle owned by same female.

Weesemat also breached orders to have no contact with her and be at least within 200 metres from her residence.

To worsen matters, he also failed to report to his bail supervisor.

Weesemat was credited for 42 days served as he appeared from Peace River Correctional Centre on CCTV.



* * * * * * *



Jamie Lee Tallman, 27, of Whitefish, was fined $750 after pleading guilty to uttering death threats and $500 for carrying a concealed weapon.

The charges arose after Tallman was walking along a road in Atikameg on Dec. 31, 2019, when High Prairie RCMP noticed him, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

“He appeared intoxicated when he was approached by police,” he submitted.

“He was also carrying a machete.”

Tallman then made threats to officers as he was being taken into custody.

“Not a good way to start the New Year,” Judge B.R. Hougestol said as he addressed Tallman.

It was an early guilty plea, duty counsel Derek Renzini noted.

“I noted that,” Judge Hougestol said.

Renzini said Tallman is spending times with an alcohol-addictions counsellor.

“He is making an effort to get treatment.”

Tallman also told court has had a “tumultuous” upbringing as a contributing factor to his actions.



* * * * * * *



Amy L. Lacosse was fined $2,875 for driving a motor vehicle without insurance.