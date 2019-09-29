5 facing drug charges after bust at Girouxville

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Three residents of the Smoky River region, and one each from Falher and Peace River, are facing multiple drug charges after arrests Sept. 24.

McLennan RCMP, along with the Western Alberta Crime Reduction Unit, RCMP Police Dog Services, and the RCMP Auto Theft Unit, executed the search warrant on a rural property near Girouxville.

“Police seized 27 grams of methamphetamine, 213 grams of cocaine, $1,830 in Canadian currency, a firearm, various weapons and a SUV that was previously reported stolen from High Prairie,” says Cpl. Ronald Bumbry, RCMP Media Relations Group.

Ronald Cloutier, 56, Thomas Cloutier, 29, and Ember Brewster, 26, from the M.D. of Smoky River, along with Jennifer Emard, 44, of Falher, and Chantelle Barclay, 42, of Peace River, have been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen property, and various court ordered breaches and firearms offences.

Ronald Cloutier was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing while the other accused were released with conditions.

All accused are set to appear in Peace River Provincial Court on Sept. 30.

McLennan RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Mark Hall credits the public for their help in the arrests.

“We thank the surrounding community for their continued support providing information on suspicious vehicles and illegal activities in the area,” he says.

“Tips received by the public assisted us greatly with this investigation.”