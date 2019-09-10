3-year-old girl reels in biggest fish

The youngest participant in the tournament was Ava Duffy, 3, of Fairview, middle. Also in the photo are her mother Jody Ball, right, and volunteer Marcel Lafreniere.

Duffy wins Capt. & Kids Tournament

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A 3-year-old girl reeled in the longest fish at the annual Captain and Kids Fishing Tournament held Aug. 30 at Shaw’s Point Resort east of High Prairie.



Ava Duffy of Fairview pulled in a pike 65 cm long in the event on Lesser Slave Lake.



She won $100 for her big catch.



Seanna O’Reilly, 14, of Fairview won $50 for second prize for her pike that measured 63 cm.



“The kids had fun,” says Ken Sperling, longtime chair of the organizing committee.



“It was a perfect day for those kids; no wind and it was warm and sunny.”



Every kid who entered got a prize and free hotdog or hamburger.



All children received $25 for participating.



A total of 25 children under-16 took part in the catch-and-release event where 15 pike were caught.



Entries included 13 girls and 12 boys.



Last year, eight fish were caught.



Fish were also longer lat year.



The longest was 97 cm to win first and 88 cm was second longest.