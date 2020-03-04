27 and counting!

Taryn Barnes-Roberts, left, holding the basketball, fights to keep possesion while St. Andrew’s player Brooke Keay reaches to grab possession. St. Andrew’s won the game 61-16.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints tuned up for the Smoky River Junior High School Baskebtall League Tournament with a decisive 61-16 win over crosstown rivals Prairie River Feb. 19.



The undefeated 6-0 Saints ended a perfect regular season while PRJH fell to 3-3.



The Saints have now won 27 straight regular season games since an opening season loss to Kinuso School Nov. 30, 2016. Since then, the Saints won nine straight to end the season, then went undefeated three straight years: 7-0 in 2017-18, 5-0 in 2018-19, and 6-0 this season.



Cassidy Barry’s early bucket gave PRJH the lead but the Saints quickly asserted themselves afterwards. They led 17-3 after one quarter and 35-11 at the half.



Jessica Gordon and Hannah Haas each had 10 points to lead the Saints. Kirsten Bruder added eight points, Jessie Zuniga seven. Kelly Cox and Brooke Keay each had six points while Kali Brame, Syara Brassard and Heidi Porisky each scored four points. Sasha Gauchier had the other two points.



Barry had nine points to lead PRJH. Taryn Barnes-Roberts, Abby Arams and Sara Calahesin each added a two-point bucket and Jade Tancowny a free throw.