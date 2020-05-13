2020 HP Elks Pro Rodeo cancelled

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It was probably inevitable given the world state of affairs.



The High Prairie Elks have announced with regret their decision to cancel the 2020 Elks Pro Rodeo.



This year’s event July 28-29 would have marked the 60th anniversary of High Prairie’s biggest annual celebration.



Warren Wright, communications director for the High Prairie Elks, said the decision was reached at a meeting April 6.



“The decision to cancel the 2020 rodeo was made by the Province [Government of Alberta], unfortunately, due to the pandemic,” saysWright, adding they are limiting the numbers people can gather in groups to 50. It obviously makes holding the rodeo impossible.



“It’s just one of those unfortunate things.”



Wright adds all supporters will be contacted regarding donations and sponsorships made.



“We have every intent on holding it next year,” says Wright.



He realizes the community will be disappointed, as are the Elks.



“Everyone really looks forward to the rodeo each year.”



The Elks are tentatively looking at holding a different event in the fall in crowd restrictions are removed.