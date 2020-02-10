2020 Family Day Lineup for South Peace, Smoky River and Peace River regions

Following is a lineup of activities on the Family Day weekend. Please attend as many as you can, enjoy, and thank the organizers and sponsors. Please see southpeacenews.com for updates.

Donnelly

Location: Park Regalo.

Date: Monday, Feb. 17.

Time: Starting at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Events: Hotdog Barbecue.

Remarks: Hotdogs and hot chocolate will be served. An outdoor fire will also keep people warm. Hosted by the Donnelly Recreation Society.

Donnelly

Location: Guy-Donnelly Sportex.

Date: Monday, Feb. 17.

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Events: Free public skating.

Remarks: Attend the arena and enjoy public skating. Hosted by the Donnelly Recreation Society.

Enilda

Location: Enilda W.I. Hall.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16.

Time: 9-11:30 a.m.

Events: Free pancake breakfast.

Remarks: Enjoy a tasty breakfast with friends, family and neighbours. Activities will also be held all morning. Sponsored by Big Lakes FCSS and Big Lakes Fire Service.

Enilda

Location: Enilda Mud Bowl.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16.

Time: Starting at 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Events: Bowling.

Remarks: Enilda Mud Bowl opens the alley at a special rate of only $2 per game. Please, a maximum of two games per group. Shoe rental is extra.

Falher

Location: Falher Recreation Complex.

Date: Monday, Feb. 17.

Time: Starting at 1 p.m.

Events: Various winter events.

Remarks: A drop-in hockey skills competition starts at 1 p.m. People may pre-register at the town office or register at the event. Free public skating with the town’s bee mascot Beesabeille set to start at 2 p.m. Free candy bags will be given to children and free hot chocolate will be served. Hosted by the Town of Falher.

Falher

Location: Falher Curling Club.

Date: Monday, Feb. 17.

Time: Starting at 3 p.m.

Events: Curling.

Remarks: The Falher Curling Club will teach the sport of curling to people all ages.

Faust

Location: Faust Fire Hall.

Date: Monday, Feb. 17.

Time: 9-11:30 a.m.

Events: Free pancake breakfast and children’s activities.

Remarks: Enjoy a tasty breakfast with friends, family and neighbours. Activities will also be held all morning. Door prizes to be given away. Sponsored by Big Lakes FCSS and Big Lakes Fire Service.

Grimshaw

Location: Grimshaw Royal Canadian Legion Hall.

Date: Friday, Feb. 14.

Time: 7 p.m.

Events: Family Dance.

Remarks: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per person, concession on site, door prizes.

Grimshaw

Location: Mile Zero Regional Multiplex.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 15.

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Events: Various.

A magic show begins at 1 p.m. followed by a turkey bingo at 2 p.m. Free public skating from 3-4 p.m. including free hot chocolate and free hotdogs.

Grouard

Location: Grouard Outdoor Skating Rink.

Date: Monday, Feb. 17.

Time: Noon-2 p.m.

Events: Free hotdog barbecue, family activities.

Remarks: Enjoy hotdogs, hot chocolate and outdoor skating. Sponsored by Big Lakes FCSS and Big Lakes Fire Service.

High Prairie

Location: High Prairie Agriplex.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16.

Time: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Events: Various events such as Gymkhana, Cattle Penning, and Roping.

Remarks: Attend to enjoy the skills the riders have practiced hundreds of hours to perfect. The kitchen will be open all day. Admission is free. Riders, there is also no entry fee to participate in any of the events. Helmets, please, for riders 14 years of age and under.

High Prairie

Location: HP Fire Hall.

Date: Monday, Feb. 17.

Time: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Events: Free pancake breakfast.

Remarks: Enjoy a tasty breakfast and visit with friends and family while the children take part in children’s activities. Meet the A&W Root Bear! Sponsored by Big Lakes FCSS, and the High Prairie Fire Department.

High Prairie

Location: Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre and Sports Palace.

Date: Monday, Feb. 17.

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Events: Free shinny and free public skating.

Remarks: Free shinny at the Sports Palace. Helmets are mandatory for all participants. Helmets with a cage are mandatory for all participants under 18 years of age. Free public skating at the GBRC. Sponsored by the Town of High Prairie.

High Prairie

Location: HP Golden Age Club.

Date: Monday, Feb. 17.

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Events: Seniors open cribbage tournament.

Remarks: Attend and test your skills, and see if the cards fall your way. Prizes awarded and beverages provided. Sponsored by Big Lakes FCSS.

Jean Cote

Location: Jean Cote Outdoor Skating Rink.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16.

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Events: Family Fun Day.

Remarks: Ice skating, outdoor games, hotdogs and hot chocolate, chili on a bun, a fire and other activities. Hosted by Jean Cote Cultural Society, and Smoky River Family and Community Support Services.

Joussard

Location: Joussard Hall/Lesser Slave Lake.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 15.

Time: Starting at 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Events: Kids Can Catch Ice Fishing Festival.

Remarks: Organizers will present ice safety, sport fishing regulations and teach people how to handle a fish before going on the ice. Volunteers from the Joussard Community Association and Big Lakes County Fire Services will assist to drill holes, help bait hooks and get everyone set up for a successful catch. Hosted by Lesser Slave Watershed Council.

Joussard

Location: Joussard Community Association Hall.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 15.

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Events: Free pancake breakfast.

Remarks: Enjoy a tasty breakfast with friends, family and neighbours. Kids Can Catch Ice Fishing Festival follows at 11 a.m., hosted by Lesser Slave Watershed Council. Breakfast sponsored by Big Lakes FCSS.

Kinuso

Location: Kinuso Fire Hall.

Date: Monday, Feb. 17.

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Events: Free pancake breakfast and activities.

Remarks: Enjoy a tasty breakfast with friends, family and neighbours. Children’s activities will also be held all morning. Sponsored by Big Lakes FCSS and Big Lakes Fire Service.

Kinuso

Location: Kinuso Agricultural Hall.

Date: Monday, Feb. 17.

Time: Starting 11:30 a.m.

Events: Family bingo starting at age six years and over. Kitchen will be open.

McLennan

Location: McLennan Elks Hall.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16.

Time: Starting 12:30 p.m.

Events: The 2020 Frosty Family Fun Run takes place. Walk, jog or run. Finisher item for first 50 checked in. Hosted by the Smoky River Runners, McLennan Parks and Recreation Board, and McLennan Royal Purple.

McLennan

Location: McLennan Royal Purple Elks Hall.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16.

Time: Starting at 3 p.m.

Events: Family Day Bingo.

Remarks: The McLennan Royal Purple host the bingo. Plenty of prizes will be given away. Coffee and popcorn will also be available. Doors open at 2 p.m.

Nampa

Location: Nampa Complex.

Date: Monday, Feb. 17.

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Events: Various.

Remarks: Enjoy quality family time with these family-oriented activities. Enjoy hotdogs and hot chocolate, and bannock on a stick. Horse-drawn sleigh rides. Public skating from 1-3 p.m., shinny from 3-4 p.m. Hosted by Northern Sunrise County, Village of Nampa and FCSS.

Peace River

Location: Baytex Energy Centre.

Date: Monday, Feb. 17.

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Events: Farewell to Parent Link.

Remarks: Interactive games in the fieldhouse, and public skating. Cake, snacks and beverages will be served. Giveaways and much more.

Triangle

Location: Triangle PTA Grounds.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16.

Time: Starting at 1 p.m.

Events: Hayrides and toboggan hill.

Remarks: Enjoy quality family time with these family-oriented activities. Enjoy hotdogs and hamburgers, and hot chocolate. Don’t forget to bring your own sled and enjoy the toboggan hill.