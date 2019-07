The High Prairie Elks 59th Annual pro Rodeo will be on July 30 & 31. The Rodeo will kick off with a parade through town as shown on the map. Parade starts at 11:00 am at the E.W. Pratt High School and finishes up at the Skateboard Park on 55th avenue. Be sure to get a good spot!

The Parade Route map is brought to you by South Peace News and these sponsors: