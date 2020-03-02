2 of 33 plead guilty to fish trafficking

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two people have already been fined in connection with a major fish poaching operation from Lesser Slave Lake and Winagami Lake.

Paras Paidi Ram was fined $3,000 after pleading guilty to one count of unauthorized buying or selling fish when he appeared in Edmonton provincial court Feb. 18.

Kongkham Inthavong was fined $150 after pleading guilty to one count of unauthorized buying fish when he appeared in Edmonton provincial court Jan. 27.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife charged 33 people from High Prairie, Faust, Slave Lake, Morinville, Edmonton, Vegreville, Bashaw, Castor and Halkirk after a two-year investigation.

On Feb. 19, Brian Edmund Emes appeared in Slave Lake provincial court on two charges of unauthorized buying or selling fish. He reserved plea and is scheduled to next appear in court March 11 to enter a plea.

Tracy Michael Emes also appeared in Slave Lake court Feb. 19 charged with three counts of unauthorized buying or selling fish. He is also scheduled to next appear in court March 11 to enter a plea.

Several accused appeared in Stettler provincial court Feb. 27 facing various charges.

Louis Robert Bellrose, of High Prairie, is charged with four counts of unauthorized buying or selling fish. He reserved plea and will appear in court on March 12 to enter a plea.

Leonard Paul Hofer, and Mike Paul Hofer appeared in Stettler Feb. 27 charged with one count of unauthorized buying or selling fish and reserved plea. Both are scheduled to next appear in court April 9 to enter a plea.

Also appearing in Stettler court was Paul Hofer, charged with two counts of unauthorized buying or selling fish. He also reserved plea until April 9.

Five other accused appeared in Stettler on a single count of unauthorized buying or selling fish. Each reserved plea until April 9 in Stettler including Abdon George Waldner, David Waldner, Elias Waldner, Leonard Peter Waldner, and William Peter Waldner.

David J. Walder and Samuel Waldner appeared in Stettler facing two counts of unauthorized buying or selling fish. Both reserved plea until April 9.

Many other accused appeared in Edmonton provincial court Feb. 18 to answer to charges.

Louis Robert Bellrose pleaded not guilty to one count of unauthorized buying fish and two counts of unauthorized buying or selling fish. His trial date is set for July 3 in High Prairie provincial court.

Meanwhile, in an Edmonton court, Mohammad Essa Akbari is charged with two counts of unlawfully possessing fish. He pleaded not guilty and will next appear in court March 30.

Mohammad Reza Akbari reserved plea on a single charge of unauthorized buying fish. He is scheduled to next appear in court March 30.

Ryan Ira Andrews, Eddie Mah, and Bonnie Malie Leblanc are both charged with one count of unauthorized buying or selling fish. All three reserved plea and will next appear March 31.

Dao Wu Chen reserved plea on three counts of unauthorized buying or selling fish. He will be back in court April 3 to enter a plea. Gordie Kwok Mah faces the same three charges and reserved plea until March 30.

Due Doan also faces three counts of unauthorized buying or selling fish. He reserved plea until March 31.

Sandip Kumar and Tarry Mah are both charged with two counts of unauthorized buying or selling fish. Each reserved plea until March 31 in Edmonton.

Thomas Lieu reserved plea on five charges of unauthorized buying or selling of fish. He is scheduled to next appear in court April 3.

Weiquan Zheng appeared in an Edmonton court and reserved plea on four counts of unauthorized buying or selling fish until April 3.

Morinville provincial court also dealt with several accused on Feb. 11.

Louis Robert Bellrose faces a single charge of unauthorized buying fish. He pleaded not guilty and will be back in court March 10 to set a date for trial.

John Wurz faces a single count of unauthorized buying or selling fish. He reserved plea until March 10.

And, Lenard Hofer is charged with one count of unlawfully exporting fish and one count of handling, marketing fish. He will be making his first court appearance March 10 in Morinville.